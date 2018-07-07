Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph Are Now Live, Earn Exclusive Rewards

Every year on July 7, the studio behind Halo and Destiny–alongside their fans–celebrates Bungie Day. On the seventh day of the seventh month, the team joins with the people who play their games to celebrate the community and the developers, a day of reflection, stories, and honoring the bonds forged through Bungie’s games and community events.

This year, Bungie is celebrating Bungie Day by unveiling the Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph for Year 1. Each year of Destiny has always had some kind of Triumphs, in-game accomplishments that allow players to show off their completion across the various activities and expansions. Starting now and running through August 28–one week before Forsaken launches–completing certain objectives will earn players Triumph points. Different rewards can be earned by hitting various point tiers, including the exclusivecustomizable Moments of Triumph t-shirt.

The Triumphs are available to view on the Bungie site. If you’ve been playing a lot of Destiny 2 up until now, you may have already completed a lot of the requirements.

Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph

Bringer of Light- Finish the Red War Campaign 10 points

Finish the Red War Campaign 10 points The Hero We Deserve- Complete any 25 Public Events on Heroic Difficulty during Solstice of Heroes 10 points

Complete any 25 Public Events on Heroic Difficulty during Solstice of Heroes 10 points I Will Smash You- Defeat 100 Crucible Opponents 15 points

Defeat 100 Crucible Opponents 15 points Check Out My Arsenal- Obtain 25 Exotic Weapons and Armor 15 points

Obtain 25 Exotic Weapons and Armor 15 points Treasure Hunter- Collect all Region Chests 10 points

Collect all Region Chests 10 points Adventurous Complete- 20 Unique Adventures 20 points

20 Unique Adventures 20 points The Very Best- Reached Vanguard Rank 50 20 points

Reached Vanguard Rank 50 20 points Become Legend- Reach Legend in Crucible Valor Ranking 20 points

Reach Legend in Crucible Valor Ranking 20 points The Emperor- Defeat Calus in the Leviathan Raid 20 points

Defeat Calus in the Leviathan Raid 20 points Follower of Osiris- Complete the Curse of Osiris Campaign 10 points

Complete the Curse of Osiris Campaign 10 points Show Me the Way- Obtain Sagira’s Exotic Ghost Shell 20 points

Obtain Sagira’s Exotic Ghost Shell 20 points Awaken the Warmind- Complete the Warmind Campaign 10 points

Complete the Warmind Campaign 10 points Fleeting Memories- Collect all 45 Latent Memories 15 points

Collect all 45 Latent Memories 15 points Hive Extermination- Complete Tier 7 in Escalation Protocol 20 points

Complete Tier 7 in Escalation Protocol 20 points Prove Your Worth- Complete Eater of Worlds and Spire of Stars Raid Lairs 20 points

In addition, there are five more objectives that won’t be revealed until the Solstice of Heroes event goes live on July 31. At that time, it will also be possible to redeem any completed objectives in-game for Triumph points and rewards that are only obtainable during the event.

Complete any Triumph – Get your tracking emblem for Moments of Triumph This emblem will show total Triumph Points earned

– Get your tracking emblem for Moments of Triumph 125 points – Get the Right Choice, a Legendary Ghost Shell

– Get the Right Choice, a Legendary Ghost Shell 250 points – The Solstice of Heroes Moments of Triumph T-shirt offer becomes available

– The Solstice of Heroes Moments of Triumph T-shirt offer becomes available 300 points – Get Comrades in Arms, a Legendary Sparrow

– Get Comrades in Arms, a Legendary Sparrow 400 points (all) – Get the Eternally Triumphant emblem upgrade

When you reach the 250-point threshold, you will get a coupon code to order the exclusive Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes Moments of Triumph shirt. The shirt can be customized with your PSN ID (or Gamertag) on the sleeve.

One Solstice of Heroes goes live on July 31, there will be additional in-game rewards that can be earned by participating in the event. Bungie already hinted that Solstice of Heroes will allow players to earn up to 400 Power level armor, and they posted the image at the top of this page, teasing some of the armor that we’ll be able to get in the month leading up to Destiny 2: Forsaken.

Bungie has been revealing a lot of information about the upcoming Forsaken expansion through Game Informer, including meeting all eight of the new Scorn Barons that we’ll be fighting. All nine of the new Supers have been detailed, we’ve talked about Cayde-6’s death and how Uldren is a perfect villain, and we even got our hands on Gambit, the exciting new PvP/PvE hybrid mode. We also know more about Collections coming with Destiny 2: Forsaken.

If you want to get a jump on some of your Triumphs, there is currently a 3x Valor weekend going on right now, allowing players to earn triple the usual amount of Valor while playing Crucible. While you being attempting to complete all of the Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph in Year 1? What challenges do you think the Solstice of Heroes will bring?

