Aksys Bringing Adventure Game Ghost Parade to PS4, Switch, and PC in 2019

Aksys Games has announced that it’ll be publishing 2D side-scrolling action-adventure, Ghost Parade, on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2019. Developed by Indonesian studio Lantera, the game was first Greenlit on Steam in late 2015.

An overview provided by the studio is as follows:

It is late in the evening, but nine-year old Suri still has not gotten home. She decided to take a shortcut through the dark and frightening Svaka Forest. Rather than being scared, Suri just befriended her new friends in the forest: the cute, funny, friendly ghosts. They need Suri’s help to save their forest. In return, they will help Suri find her way home. Yet later Suri finds out that it’s not the ghosts that she needs to be scared of. Humans are scarier than ghosts. Deep in the forest there’s something lurking, waiting for someone to come… there’s a lot mysteries to unfold, get ready fellas. Features: – Many playable ghosts and ghosts have their own unique abilities

– Combo skills with secret combination of ghosts

– Crafting items needed for quests and missions

– Enchanting 2D art style, infused with cultural elements

– Interesting yet entertaining simple storyline

– Updatable episodes with many different environments

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.