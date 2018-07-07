Netflix’s Castlevania Season 2 Will Launch on October 26

Netflix has announced that the second season of its Castlevania series will launch on October 26, just in time for Halloween. The show was initially scheduled to release this summer but was delayed for undisclosed reasons.

Castlevania will return with eight episodes written by Warren Ellis and produced by Adi Shankar, Fred Seibert, and Kevin Kolde. Sam Deats is serving as director. A synopsis provided by Netflix is as follows:

Returning to Netflix for a second season, Castlevania, inspired by the classic video game series, is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself. Trevor Belmont, last survivor of his house, is no longer alone, and he and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council.

Castlevania Season Two is yet to air but Belmont voice actor Richard Armitage told Digital Spy last month that the show has been renewed for a third season. He also dropped a hint about his role in the upcoming season. “The son of Dracula and my character get much more collaborative,” he teased.

[Source: Netflix]