Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’s Resurrection System Won’t Make the Game Easier, Says Miyazaki

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice might be a bit of a departure from the Souls series but FromSoftware is retaining the level of challenge it enjoys presenting players with. Speaking to Eurogamer, President Hidetaka Miyazaki confirmed that players will die “a lot” because the protagonist is a Ninja who’s less equipped than an average samurai or knight.

“We want every battle to feel intense – we want players to feel that risk and trepidation associated with battle and fighting toe to toe with these enemies,” Miyazaki explained. “And in order to do that, the player has to die a lot.”

The developers realize that constantly dying, respawing, and retrying “doesn’t feel good” so they came up with a resurrection system to counter the issue. However, don’t expect it to make the game easier or any less challenging. Miyazaki didn’t detail the resurrection system but did say that it’ll be integrated into the game in such a way that it’ll have its own restrictions and limitations. FromSoftware merely intends to give players a chance to change their strategy and “turn tables,” he revealed.

The good news is that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will come with a tutorial that Activision is helping to develop. “These things generally aren’t our forte, but we do need some support, and Activision is providing that,” said Miyazaki.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2019.