Sucker Punch on Ghost of Tsushima’s Setting: It’s Important to Get This Right

Sucker Punch’s announcement of Ghost of Tsushima surprised many. The game is a departure from the studio’s previous projects and is based in 13th century Japan – a setting that some wonder if a Western studio will be able to faithfully recreate.

Sucker Punch boss Chris Zimmerman has allayed these fears in an interview with Venture Beat, in which he revealed that the studio is working with developers in Japan as well as native Japanese in the United States to ensure that the setting is done right.

“This is important to many people at Sony, that we get this right,” said Zimmerman. “We’ve worked hard to make sure we’re bringing in appropriate people to help. Whether that’s talking about syncretism in Japanese religious life, or getting the details of a conversation right, or making sure the swords are accurate, it’s been great to assemble the team we have.”

Zimmerman said that Sucker Punch is a multicultural studio, which also helps.

That said, the studio wants to develop a game that has universal appeal and doesn’t just cater to a single market. “We’re going to tell a story that we hope is universal, that everyone can relate to, that’s our take on this time and place,” explained Zimmerman.

Ghost of Tsushima is in development for PlayStation 4.

[Source: Venture Beat]