Warframe Getting New Open-World Expansion and Dynamic Update

Digital Extremes announced at TennoCon 2018 that its hit free-to-play title, Warframe, will be receiving another open-world expansion alongside a new dynamic update.

Called Fortuna, the new terrain features a sci-fi aesthetic, and brings with it a new faction and lore. Fortuna will expand the level of vertical gameplay and will allow Tenno to traverse the landscape on a hoverboard.

Key features, as detailed by the studio, include:

The Orb Vallis, The New Open World — Building on the success of Plains of Eidolon‘s earthen Landscape, The Orb Vallis is Digital Extremes’ massive new Landscape. Volatile, mercurial clouds of blue and orange loom over a sci-fi terrain populated with seascape flora, giant mushrooms, alien rock formations, rare creatures, and more.

Solaris United and Fortuna — The cyborg Faction Solaris United live in the Blade-Runner-esque Debt-Internment Colony, Fortuna. Similar to the gathering bazaars of Cetus in Plains of Eidolon, Fortuna is an underground hub city that serves as a factory to clean coolant rivers and doubles as a trading hub for the region.

New Combat Experiences — The Corpus occupiers, led by the profit-obsessed Nef Anyo, bring new technology and warriors to bear. Alongside new Corpus ground troop variants, monstrous new Spider Bot enemies of all shapes and sizes will challenge players to face their fears when they explore The Orb Vallis and face-off with the prophet of profit.

Ride a Hoverboard — Blaze across the wide open Venusian landscape by piloting the Bondi K-Drive. Call up this handy customizable hoverboard and quickly glide, jump, and trick across a variety of terrain.

Join the Conservation Movement — Switch your mindset from blast-happy mercenary to friendly savior. The strange, wonderful animals of the Vallis are going extinct. Explore the new world of Fortuna and apply your new skills to track, lure, and capture them for relocation.

Musically — The talented sound team at DE has engineered an alien-tech soundscape of eerie effects and ominous music that set the sonic tone for an incredibly rich experience, and they are joined by renowned sound composer Keith Power who has returned with an upbeat, hum-out-loud musical intro of Fortuna unlike anything you have heard before.

The update, Codename: Railjack, will allow up to four players to travel to space to explore and fight. You can find a list of key features below:

Fly Seamlessly into Space — All new to Warframe, Digital Extremes’ ‘Codename: Railjack’ gives Tenno a trans-planet warship to band together with other friendly Tenno and seamlessly transition from the open Fortuna landscape to space combat!

Coordinate Your Space Crew — Pilot the ship and over the whole battle, man a turret, manage the shields, make repairs, and work as a team to capture and conquer other hostile spacecraft.

— Pilot the ship and over the whole battle, man a turret, manage the shields, make repairs, and work as a team to capture and conquer other hostile spacecraft. Archwing Attack: Go on the offensive by dispatching Archwings for onboarding attacks. Take out enemy cannons and board enemy ships to confront and eliminate swarming soldiers. Take out their core reactors, eliminate their crew, and emerge victorious!

Players can also expect two new Warframes – Eidolon-themed Revenant and gory Garuda – in the near future.