Adorable Platformer, Chasm, Coming This Month to PS4 and Vita

It’s been a while since we’ve heard about this one. We’ve witnessed Chasm during Sony’s PlayStation Experience 2017 expo and it really did look promising. Today, the official release date for Chasm, the lovely looking pixel-art action adventure, has been confirmed.

You can expect to grab Chasm on PlayStation 4 and PS Vita platforms, starting on July 31, 2018. The cool-looking pixelated little metroidvania inspired title, brings forth some proper old-school 2D platforming as well as strong RPG elements.

The developers have also incorporated a procedural structure to the levels. Every room in the game has been hand crafted, although the way the environment is assembled it is going to be unique experience for every player.

Mind you, the creators of Chasm were very specific about the procedural aspect. “…the order in which the rooms are played will be pseudorandom. The game will try to ensure that the player doesn’t see too many of the same type of room in a row, as well.” For more details about the game, read our preview.

Not to shabby, folks. Now, I don’t know how much you guys are into pixelated procedural games, but as far as we can tell this one looks might delicious and you’ll be able to get the game later this month. Anyone interested?

[Source: Push Square and PlayStation YouTube]