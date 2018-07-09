Darksiders III Gets a Release Date at Last

It’s a shame that the action adventure series, Darksiders, never really got a chance to shine like so many other triple-A games. After THQ’s financial woes and the company’s subsequent bankruptcy, things looked very dark indeed for Darksiders. When it comes down to it, I have to say both Darksiders: Wrath of War and Darksiders 2 were pretty solid games with a vast world to explore and a thrilling backstory based on the enticing and chilling mythology of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Well, we looks like the Darksiders 3 release date has been uncovered at long last.

We had a little preview of this announcement during the weekend, the Darksiders III date and the various editions were listed by MS Store.

For years it seemed like a third game would never see the light of day, but eventually it was brought back. In May 2017 we’ve seen an announcement trailer, and sometime after that 12 gameplay of footage.

Today, however, THQ Nordic finally confirmed that the hack-n-slash action-adventure Darksiders III (in development at Gunfire Games), is going to launch the game worldwide on November 27, 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.

Word is that “Players who pre-order Darksiders III at participating retailers will receive the GAME plus the FURY Exclusive Armor DLC – a completely original skin for FURY’s base armor that will set her apart and always be visible during gameplay. FURY Exclusive Armor DLC will be available on launch day, November 27.”

Okay, so why should you even be interested in this game. Well, we’ve followed the story of the characters War and Death, but now players will take the role of Fury, “a mage who is described as the most unpredictable and enigmatic of the Four Horsemen.”

Ya know what, just count me in. So, how about it, people? The first time I played Darksiders: Wrath of War, I did enjoy the game to its fullest, especially the main character and the awesome level design. Oh yeah and those kick-ass monsters and boss fights. Anybody excited about this one? Let us know in the comments.