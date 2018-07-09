Trigger-Produced Indivisible Opening Preview Released by Lab Zero Games

Anime Expo was full of cool gaming news, and that includes Lab Zero Games’ long in development RPG, Indivisible. As we head towards the game’s planned 2019 release, Lab Zero Games has released a brief preview of the Indivisible opening, which is a fully-animated intro produced as a collaboration between Titmouse (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and TRIGGER ( Kill la Kill, Little Witch Academia), directed by Neon Genesis Evangelion veteran Yoh Yoshinari and composed by Hiroki Kikuta (Secret of Mana). Kikuta is also providing the game’s full soundtrack.

The animation preview is only 30 seconds long, but does exactly as advertised. It introduces protagonist Ajna, and introduces Indivisible‘s southeast Asian-inspired setting, visuals, and mythology. It looks and sounds like the product of its advertised creators, and certainly makes this writer want to see more.

Originally announced and funded in part through an Indiegogo campaign in 2015, Indivisible has been in development at Skullgirls studio Lab Zero Games ever since. It’s an action-RPG of sorts, inspired by the likes of Valkyrie Profile, with the same kind of hand-drawn art that made Skullgirls so popular with fans.

Published by 505 Games, Indivisible is currently aiming for an early 2019 release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch.