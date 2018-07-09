New God Eater 3 Character, Abilities Detailed by Bandai Namco

Today, Bandai Namco has released information on a new God Eater 3 character, along with some details on new and returning “Aragami,” and topped the info drop off with some new abilities. A batch of new screenshots was released as well, which you can take a look at below.

Per a press release, here are the new God Eater 3 details in full:

Zeke Pennywort Zeke lived through a rough childhood so he has defiant tendencies though he cares deeply for others and is a loyal friend. Zeke has two brothers, unfortunately, he was separated from his middle brother and now lives in Pennywort with his youngest brother. Barbarius A ferocious Aragami with glaring eyes, dressed in silvery ash colored armor and a barbarian helmet adorned with large tusks, Barbarius has a drill as a left hand that spins to menace his enemies. He uses his drill to dive into the ground to perform thrust attacks from his target’s blind spot and can expand his attack range by piercing his drill into the ground to create an ice block. Aragami from the past return Aragami from previous chapters are powered-up and are returning with revamped effects, ready for battle. New “Burst Plugin”

A special feature that allows players to customize their God Arc’s Burst ability. Burst Plugin can be utilized to enhance a God Arc’s weapon, gun, or shield. It features a unique upgrade specific to each God Arc part, for example, preserving stamina consumption, making melee attacks stronger, or reducing damage during burst mode. New “Installing Skills”

Installing Skills expand the basic performance of God Arc by using “Abandoned God Arc” which players obtain as a reward for completing each mission, enabling players to enhance their battle style, slash power, and speed of using portable items.

God Eater 3 is currently planned for a 2018 release, for both PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.