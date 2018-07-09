PlayStation Icons Light Now Available to Preorder

Feel like brightening up someone’s day? The PlayStation Icons Light, which takes the oh-so-familiar icons from Sony’s controllers and plants them onto a gorgeous, luminous piece of kit, is going to be a perfect gift for friends and family, or yourself if you’re feeling particularly generous – and it’s available to preorder now.

The officially licensed bedside light (or anywhere else you want to illuminate, really) sees the instantly recognizable quartet of triangle, square, cross and circle come to life in a vibrant display of color. Play-Asia’s preorders are about to go live imminently, with an expected shipping date of July 2018.

Whether you’re looking for a nostalgia trip, or even something to liven up your room without drawing too much attention to the fact it’s a bit of gaming merch, the PlayStation Icons light should be right up your alley. You’ll have to be quick, however, as the item is of limited availability and liable to be sold out from the moment preorders begin.

Still on the fence? Brush up on the item description which reads:

‘Perfect for gamers, this PlayStation Icons Light features the classic PlayStation controller button symbols on a sleek black plinth, making an ideal addition to any bedroom or gaming den. Featuring three different settings, including standard lighting, color phasing, and music reactive modes, the PlayStation Icons Light is the perfect accompaniment to your gaming.’

You can order your PlayStation Icons Light on Play-Asia.com.

Use the code “PSLIFE” at checkout to get $3 off your purchase.

