Spider-Man PS4 Won’t Feature the Avengers or Any Other Superheroes

Don’t go expecting a MCU-style crossover for Spider-Man PS4. That’s because Bryan Intihar, the creative director at Insomniac Games, has come out and squashed all rumors and whispers with a blunt, one-word answer. That’s right. The Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the X-Men and any and all other super-powered groups and allies for Spidey you can think of won’t be coming to the game.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Intihar outright said “No” when asked about the possibilities of any other superheroes patrolling the Big Apple alongside the webhead.

No — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) 6 July 2018

Alongside Venom also being confirmed to not appear in Spider-Man PS4, you’d be forgiven for thinking Peter Parker’s costumed life would be a little more straightforward than some were expecting but, don’t forget, there’s still the small matter of the Sinister Six to deal with.

But, then again, introducing some characters from the wider canon would’ve been incredibly cool. It’s understandable than Insomniac want to focus on their own thing before spreading themselves thin across Marvel’s roster of heroes, but I mostly just want an old-school reunion of the Human Torch and Spidey a la 2000’s Spider-Man title on PS1. Make it happen, Insomniac.

[Source: VGR]