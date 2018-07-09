UK Sales Chart: Crash Bandicoot and Jurassic World Evolution Top Dogs

Every week we have a peek at what gamers in the UK like to buy and play the most. This week’s UK sales chart shows some new arrivals. For starters, Jurassic World Evolution, which released last week is already on the chart. While it does look like Brits appear to love their dinosaurs, the freshly released Jurassic-themed game wasn’t popular enough to overthrow Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

Meanwhile, we also have the recently released racer, The Crew 2, which finds itself in third spot on the chart. Unlike last week, the hot seller God of War now plummets to spot No. 6. One of the bigger surprises is that Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V is nowhere to be seen on the chart, even though it’s been doing pretty good as usual.

Have a gander at the top 10 best sellers for the United Kingdom:

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Jurassic World Evolution The Crew 2 FIFA 18 Mario Tennis Aces God of War Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Far Cry 5 Star Wars Battlefront 2 Fallout 4 It appears that for better or worse people are still buying and playing Star Wars Battlefront 2, despite all the unpleasant stuff that’s been going on with the game (and even in the wake of the community backlash due to EA’s disastrously implemented microtransactions).

[Source: ukie.org.uk]