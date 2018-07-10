Analyst: Red Dead Redemption 2 Will Be 2018’s Best-Selling Game

Video game analyst Mat Piscatella, of the NPD Group, has stuck his neck out early in predicting the race for #1 spot in the race to become 2018’s best-selling game, and has tipped Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 (which is getting content early on PS4, natch) to come out on top. If the data is correct, it’ll also be a banner year for Sony, with God of War potentially becoming the best-selling exclusive of the year.

After crunching the numbers, tracking trends, and all the rest of it, Piscatella came up with his top 10 list for 2018’s best selling games, which is as follows:

Red Dead Redemption 2

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Battlefield 5

NBA 2K19

Far Cry 5

Madden NFL 2K18

Fallout 76

God of War

Monster Hunter: World

Marvel’s Spider-Man

As you can tell, the PS4 are looking like turning heads on the market, with three exclusives (though Monster Hunter World is releasing on PC in August) taking up the final spots on the list. Its successes don’t end there. Piscatells believes the PS4’s install base will also outstrip the PS2’s by 6% by 2018’s end, and the PS3’s by a whopping 30%.

Surprised by that list? Are there any glaring omissions that should be included, or anything that you think doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of succeeding? I honestly expected Spider-Man to be a little higher than Monster Hunter: World but that’s why Piscatella is paid the big bucks and I’m here making terrible, terrible puns on the *consults spider-pun dictionary* web.

[Source: NPD]