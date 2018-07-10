Atelier: The Alchemist of Arland 1-2-3 DX Remasters Announced

Announced during a livestream from Japan, hosted by Denegeki PlayStation magazine, Atelier is releasing Atelier: The Alchemist of Arland 1-2-3 DX for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on September 20th.

This game is a remaster of the original trilogy: Atelier Rorona: The Alchemist of Arland, Atelier Totori: The Adventurer of Arland, and Atelier Meruru: The Apprentice of Arland. Explore the world of Arland with these enchanting characters and see the whole story of these Archemists, now better than ever before.

The original games dropped between 2009 and 2011 in Japan for the PS3. We all know how much Sony loves to port PS3 hints onto their modern-gen console, so while this is pretty on brand it’s still a nice surprise. The best thing about these remastered collections is it gives fans a reason to return to the series and beginners a convenient way to pick it up. And while The Arland Atelier Trilogy Plus has been out for some time, this installment offers something different.

Unfortunately for fans in the west, a release has yet to be announced. Stay tuned for more on this story as it develops and make sure you’re up to date on all the Atelier related news.

[Source: DualShockers]