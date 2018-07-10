Rumor: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Battle Royale Mode to Support 60 Players

With Epic Games’ Fortnite and PUBG Corporation’s PlayerUknown’s Battlegrounds popularizing the battle royale mode, it’s not a surprise that the AAA game space wants to capitalize on this burgeoning trend in the first-person shooter genre. Activision and Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be the first entry in the Call of Duty: Black Ops series – and the first entry in the entirety of the Call of Duty franchise – that will feature a battle royale mode. However, unlike other battle royale modes, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s will only support up to 60 players if a leaked screenshot is to be believed.

The leaked screenshot that’s been floating around online (which can be viewed below) suggests that Blackout, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s battle royale mode, will only hold a max of 60 players, 40 players short of the traditional 100 players found in other games with battle royale modes. The official player count for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s Blackout mode has yet to be confirmed.

We were invited to a Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal event, where we had the chance to go hands-on with the just game’s multiplayer (not the battle royale mode, Blackout). We said that “Black Ops 4 isn’t Overwatch, but, I mean, Overwatch” and that the “no campaign is a bold move, but trimming the fat allows Treyarch the opportunity to really hone in on what longtime players and fans love about their game, and the smooth, tactical, and class-based multiplayer is already showing those fruits.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be available on October 12, 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

[Source: WCCF Tech]