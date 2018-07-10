Construction Simulator 2 US Console Edition And Pocket Edition Announced

Some people love discovering news ways to farm, but others prefer digging, construction or laying brick if you will. Astragon Entertainment and weltenbauer Software Entwicklung have announced two new additions to the Construction Simulator franchise: the Construction Simulator 2 – Console Edition (yep, that means PS4 as well). In addition, they have announced the Construction Simulator 2 – Pocket Edition for PC. Get those diggers and trucks ready, because Construction Simulator 2, coming to mobile devices, to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

According to the devs, the Construction Simulator 2 – Console Edition will feature entertaining construction missions of Construction Simulator 2 to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for the first time in the history of the game series.

Here’s a bit more info for you guys: “With Construction Simulator 2 – Console Edition and Construction Simulator 2 – Pocket Edition the developers of weltenbauer. will make the dreams of many PC and console gamers come true: Just as in the mobile version of the game both editions will include numerous construction vehicles and machines by famous US makers such as Caterpillar, Liebherr, PALFINGER, Bell Equipment, ATLAS, STILL, Mack Trucks, MEILLER Kipper and Kenworth. The authentic US setting offers over 60 varied and challenging building contracts and missions in which players will not only be able to excavate building pits, control gigantic cranes and pour concrete to their heart’s content, but also tackle road construction in the fictional state of Westside Plains.”

To learn more about the game, check out the official web site.

Just in case there are PC gamers among us (gotta be e some, I’ll wager) Construction Simulator 2 – Pocket Edition for PC will be released via Steam. The devs also confirmed that the Console Edition (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) will be available on digital stores within the next couple of months.