Dead Cells Gets a Real Release Date and Some Rad Physical Copies

After spending a long time in Steam Early Access purgatory, Dead Cells is finally coming out (for real). We knew the game would launch in 2018 but now we have an official release date: August 7th, 2018. The dev team, Motion Twin, describes Dead Cells as “the illegitimate child of the modern roguelite and an old-school metroidvania game.” Unsurprisingly, it’s also pretty hard and that permadeath is not helping one bit. There are “no checkpoints. Kill, die, learn, repeat.” The gorgeous artstyle cushions the blow of it all and the various weapons help create novelty amidst the constant death.

Dead Cells is currently available in Early Access on Steam and GOG.com for $24.99 USD. When the game fully launches for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and Linux it will cost the same price. Preorders are available now with a 20% discount on consoles (Note: the Nintendo of America preorder goes live on July 18).

As previously announced, physical copies of the game are available for PS4 and Nintendo Switch through Signature Edition Games. These games are priced at $45.00 (PS4) and $49.00 (Nintendo Switch).

Each copy includes:

A region free Dead Cells Game On PlayStation 4

A double-CD digipak soundtrack

An exclusive enamel character pin

A fifty-six-page hardback artbook

A numbered certificate of authenticity featuring Motion Twin autographs

An embossed outer box featuring exclusive artwork

While indies are known for a lower price tag the amount of content you get here definitely justifies the cost.

At launch, Dead Cells will include: 13 Levels – Each one with its own atmosphere, foes and secrets to discover.

4 Bosses – Made by the most sadistic of the devs, raised on the salt of the testers.

80 or so weapons and skills – Spears, swords, bows, freeze blast, etc.

4 special powers, unlocking new areas and paths (metroidvania gear lock items).

1 Daily Run Mode Complete with leaderboards for lording it over your mates (PC version only).

Will you be diving into Dead Cells? Let us know in the comments section.