Far Cry 5 DLC Arrives in 7 Days, Time to Kill Alien Spiders on Mars

Today, Ubisoft announced that Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars, the second post-launch downloadable content, is going to be available on July 17 for all platforms. The DLC was initially revealed back in February. Lost on Mars continues the adventure, as players travel to Mars to put a stop to an alien threat. Yep, you guessed it, it’s alien spiders. The previous DLC, Hours of Darkness, was release in June.

Word is that Lost on Mars “transports the franchise’s insanity from Hope County to the red planet as Nick Rye is teleported to a hostile planet to help his buddy Hurk thwart an alien invasion of Earth. This adventure gives players a new arsenal of alien weaponry, including the Blaster of Disaster, Hellfire and Morphinator, while also introducing a new traversal tool with Space Jets. Humankind’s future is in the hands of the game’s most notorious guns-for-hire. Time to squash some bugs!”

In addition, all Far Cry 5 players will have access to new Mars-themed assets in Far Cry Arcade, available now. Map builders will be able to integrate these assets into their existing maps or create new sci-fi-themed maps. Future content will also offer thematic assets that’s going to be added to Far Cry Arcade for free. If you download the Lost on Mars DLC you will have access to new weapons – Obliteratorrrr, Taser Phazer Annihilazer, Nerve Reaper, Grape Popper and Hellfire.

Ubisoft also revealed that the next Far Cry 5 post-launch DLC adventure – Dead Living Zombies – is going to hit the market during August, 2018. According to the publisher, an extra asset drop is going to offer map builders more tools for players to make their own adventures.

And just to recap, FC5 “offers freedom to navigate a serene-looking yet deeply twisted world as the new junior deputy of fictional Hope County, Montana. Players will find that their arrival accelerates a years-long silent coup by a fanatical doomsday cult, the Project at Eden’s Gate, igniting a violent takeover of the county. Under siege and cut off from the rest of the world, players will join forces with residents of Hope County and form the Resistance. Far Cry 5 will continue to receive premium DLC adventures available in the season pass, as well as free content, including new Far Cry Arcade assets and in-game live events following the launch.”

You can check out our review of Far Cry 5 right here.

Gamers can buy Lost on Mars as stand-alone DLC for $9.99, as part of the season pass for $29.99 or the Gold Edition for $89.99.

So, who is ready for an alien-spider killing spree on Mars? Looks inviting, I must say.