Grab Grand Theft Auto V, If You Haven’t Already, and More at Play-Asia This Week

July 10, 2018Written by Cameron Teague

Import Game Deals

It is that time again for those interested to head on over to Play-Asia and pick up some great import game deals. This week, a game that really everyone in the world should own by now it seems, Grand Theft Auto V, along with a horror game White Day: A Labyrinth Named School. Check out all the deals below and also don’t forget to take advantage of the Ultimate Summer Sale, going on now.

Games

This weekly sale lasts through July 17, 11:59 (GMT +8). These import game deals are available while supplies last, so if you are wanting to jump on some great deals, then make sure to head on over to Play-Asia and start shopping. It’s worth noting that some Japanese and Asia games will include an English translation, but not all do. Please do make sure you check what region the game is from, as it may not include English subtitles. Also be sure to use the code below to get an even better deal on your purchase!

Use the code “PSLIFE” at checkout to get $3 off your purchase.

Let us know in the comments below if you plan to take advantage of any of these deals and look forward to more deals next week.

