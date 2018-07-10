PlayStation Store Global Update – July 10, 2018

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

July’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 ($39.99/PS+ $35.99)

PSVR Games

Animal Force ($15.99/PS+ $12.79)

Dream Match Tennis VR ($14.99)

PS4 Demos

Yakuza Kiwami 2 Demo

PS4 Games

20XX ($17.99)

Bomber Crew ($14.99)

Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition ($24.99)

The Culling 2 ($19.99)

Defiance 2050 (Free to play)

Defiance 2050: Class Founder’s Pack ($19.99)

Defiance 2050: Demolitionist Founder’s Pack ($19.99)

Defiance 2050: Starter Class Pack ($19.99)

Defiance 2050: Ultimate Class Pack ($49.99)

Defiance 2050: Ultimate Founder’s Pack ($49.99)

Insane Robots ($19.99)

Insane Robots Deluxe Edition ($32.99/PS+ $29.69)

The Journey Down: Chaper Three ($19.99)

Lumines Remastered ($14.99)

MLB The Show 18 All Star Edition ($49.99)

MXGP Pro ($49.99)

Runestone Keeper ($9.99)

Shining Resonance Refrain ($49.99)

The Spectrum Retreat ($12.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Bomber Crew Season pass ($9.99)

Bomber Crew Secret Weapons ($5.99)

Dead by Daylight: CURTAIN CALL Chapter ($7.99)

Defiance 2050: Bit Packs (500 for $4.99 and up to 6250 for $49.99)

Extinction: Skybound Sentinel ($6.99)

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE – Doc’s & Melanie’s Episodes ($5.99)

Insane Robots Season pass ($14.99)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes ($9.99)

MLB The Show 18: 10 Standard Packs (Free for PS+)

MXGP PRO – Credits Multiplier ($4.99)

