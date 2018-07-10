PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of July 10, 2018

This week on the PlayStation Store sales, you still have a week more of the 850+ game mid-year sale that started last week. Here are the games through the PlayStation Store sales this week.

All discounts listed are the sales prices without PS+, with Plus pricing listed in the parenthesis where applicable.

The PlayStation Store might still be updating with new deals. We will update this post if new games get added.

Deals

PS4 Games 3D Billiards $8.99 ($7.99)

Dead Cells $19.99

Dragooned $6.99

Epic Adventure Bundle $25.49 ($20.99)

FIFA 18 $23.99

FIFA 18 ICON Edition $49.99

FIFA 18 Legacy Edition $23.99

FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition $31.99

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X $19.79

Island Flight Simulator $8.99 ($7.99)

Medieval Defenders $4.19 ($2.79)

Midnight Deluxe $3.99 ($3.74)

Space Hulk $17.99 ($16.79)

Space Hulk: Ascension $22.49 ($20.99)

Super Kids Racing $6.99

Super Mega Baseball 2 Leadoff Bundle $37.34

Sword of Fortress the Onomuzim $16.99 ($13.99)

The Unknown City (Horror Begins Now…..Episode 1) $6.99

Tyr: Chains of Valhalla $7.69

Vesta $4.99 ($3.99)

Warhammer 40K: Deathwatch $22.49 ($20.99) PS3 Games Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA F $15.99

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA F 2nd $19.99 PS Vita Games Dragooned $6.99

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA F $11.99

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA F 2nd $15.99

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X $19.79

Maliya $2.39 ($1.49)

Midnight Deluxe $3.99 ($3.74)

Add-Ons

PS4 Battlefield 1 Turning Tides FREE

Battlefield 4 Second Assault FREE

Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass $19.24

DOA5LR Season Pass 3 + Character $65.09 ($46.49)

DOA5LR Season Pass 5 + Character $65.09 ($46.49)

DOA5LR Season Pass 6 $65.09 ($46.49)

DOA5LR Season Pass 7 $59.59 ($44.69)

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Season Pass $14.99

Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live – 1st Stage $9.89

Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live Season Pass $19.99

Rocket League – Aftershock $0.99

Rocket League – Back to the Future Car Pack $0.99

Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn $0.99

Rocket League – Chaos Run DLC Pack $1.99

Rocket League – DC Super Heroes DLC Pack $1.99

Rocket League – Esper $0.99

Rocket League – Hot Wheels Bone Shaker $0.99

Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III $0.99

Rocket League – Marauder $0.99

Rocket League – Proteus $0.99

Rocket League – Revenge of the Battle-Cars DLC $1.99

Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice $0.99

Rocket League – Triton $0.99

Rocket League – Vulcan $0.99 PS Vita Indoor Sports World Big Equipment Pack $0.49

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for July.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or if you find any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens, if not hundreds of deals.