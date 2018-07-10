“Road to Battlefield 5” Means Extras and Expansions

A lot of gamers prepare for a new entry in a franchise by playing the content that came before. DICE knows this and is doing their part to make that experience even more fulfilling. To do this, they’re creating opportunities for players to unlock various rewards while returning to Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 4. Throughout the summer free expansions for both games will be awarded to players. As an added incentive “Battlefield 1 players can also earn gear for later use in Battlefield V, such as an exclusive paratrooper gear and weapon skins.” In that sense, fans can literally prepare for the upcoming game by returning to this previous installment.

The “Road To Battlefield V” started in May with free giveaways of the In the Name of the Tsar and Final Stand expansions from Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 4, respectively, and will further expand through the summer months to offer even more free content and in-game events. The next wave of promotional activities includes more expansion giveaways, weekly rewards for playing (including the ability to net exclusive vanity items for use in Battlefield V when it launches), new map rotations, and much more.

For complete details on what to expect this summer from the “Road to Battlefield V” you can check out the DICE blog here and guarantee to be ready when the game launches on October 19th.