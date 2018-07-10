Ubisoft Releases Detailed Stats About Rocksmith’s Song Selection

Ubisoft’s first edition of Rocksmith launched in 2011, ushering in a new day for both education and music games. Combining the two genres continues to prove fruitful for folks interested in learning guitar. Of course, there are traditional means, taking a class or self-teaching through online or textbook resources. Rocksmith adds a fun element that neither of these means offer by comparison. The publisher seems to have found success, too. In late 2013, Rocksmith 2014 released, arriving on new generation consoles for the first time. Support shows no signs of slowing as the game continuously receives updates.

Still, fans want more songs on the tracklist, especially since there are a few notable ones missing. For instance, other than custom tracks made by players, AC/DC has yet to appear in any version. In a news post on the publisher’s website, an infographic displays impressive stats about Rocksmith. Furthermore, it explains why certain musicians and their songs are not available.

The graphic reveals that 1,234 songs currently exist on the platform. With these songs, folks spend a combined total of 47,000 hours per day playing Rocksmith. As expected, the gap between the number of songs available and the number that fans request is incredibly wide. Over 101,000 song requests have been made. Yet, that doesn’t mean the developer, Ubisoft San Francisco, isn’t listening. Of the top 40 tracks desired, 22 are available. These include Paramore, Jimi Hendrix, ZZ Top, Def Leppard, and more.

More interesting details state that the everyone on the list has been contacted. To explain why notable fan-favorites are still absent, the infographic offers four key reasons. The developers are still awaiting permission. For some reason, the track is unavailable. A financial agreement has yet to be reached. And, finally, artists are simply not interested. Of course, licensing and money are the most significant roadblocks. However, it’s interesting that some artists don’t wish to have their music appear on the platform. An explanation for that particular conundrum is anyone’s guess.

[Source: Ubisoft]