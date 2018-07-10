Ronda Rousey Confirmed as WWE 2K19 Preorder Bonus

The cat was already out of the bag thanks to details of a 2K Games commercial shoot getting out in the wild, but here it is. That commercial is now live, and Ronda Rousey is confirmed as the second preorder bonus for WWE 2K19, following of course Rey Mysterio.

This is, obviously, the WWE video game debut of “The Baddest Woman on the Planet,” who only joined WWE early this year after a Hall of Fame-worthy career in the UFC. This is not her video game debut, as she has made previous appearances in EA Sports’ UFC series. Rousey’s appearance, or “ring gear” in the game is inspired by the late WWE superstar “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, as it is in regular WWE programming. The two had an established friendship before his passing, and the new commercial from 2K Games advertising WWE 2K19 includes audio from Rousey’s appearance on the “Piper’s Pit” podcast.

While Ronda Rousey and Rey Mysterio are regular preorder bonuses, a Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K19 will also be available, which includes further rewards, per a release from Take-Two:

About the WWE 2K19 Deluxe Edition Players who purchase the WWE 2K19 Deluxe Edition, available in both physical and digital varieties at participating retailers, will receive Early Access to their game copies and in-game bonuses beginning four days early on Friday, October 5, 2018 for the PS4TM system, Xbox One and Windows PC. The WWE 2K19 Deluxe Edition includes the following items: Copy of WWE 2K19 video game with Deluxe Edition packaging;

video game with packaging; Access to WWE 2K19 Season Pass digital content (details announced this summer);

Season Pass digital content (details announced this summer); Access to WWE 2K19 pre-order bonus digital content (playable Rey Mysterio “Royal Rumble 2018” character and playable Ronda Rousey “WrestleMania 34/Roddy Piper-inspired” character);

pre-order bonus digital content (playable Rey Mysterio “Royal Rumble 2018” character and playable Ronda Rousey “WrestleMania 34/Roddy Piper-inspired” character); Access to WWE 2K19 Collector’s Edition digital content (details announced this summer). About the WWE 2K19 Collector’s Edition Players who purchase the WWE 2K19 Collector’s Edition at participating retailers will also receive Early Access to their game copies and in-game bonuses beginning four days early on Friday, October 5, 2018 for the PS4TM system and Xbox One. The WWE 2K19 Collector’s Edition includes the following items: