Slam Land – New Competitive Party Game Coming to PS4

The trailer you’ve just seen is from a brand new competitive party game, called, Slam Land on its way to PlayStation 4. According to the initial info we got, Slam Land features that easy-to-pick-up vibe going, but there is depth to the match. It features “a fast-paced, chaotic experience where a bizarre blue giant enlists a cast of comical competitors to dunk one another into hoops for his amusement. So, (literally) grab up to four friends and face off in local multiplayer matches where opponents must grapple, lunge at, and dodge away from each other as they vie to seize and shoot their adversaries into a variety of bizarre goals ranging from tree hollows to gaping maws.”

Here’s a bit more info about the game for ya:

Alongside these “Slam” matches, where players race against the clock to score the most points or outlast each other in stock contests, Slam Land sports a variety of additional game types to ensure things always stay fresh. These include the hot potato-like “Peanut Mode,” where scores become more valuable the longer players hold on to the titular peanut. Slam Land also features a distinctive take on the classic basketball activity “H.O.R.S.E.,” where lettered NPCs spawn and players shoot them to fill out the word. And then there’s the wildest mode of all, “Trash,” which sees garbage rain from the sky that can be stacked into massive piles and dunked. Propelled by a percussive, energetic soundtrack and a playful hand-drawn cartoon art style, Slam Land is a joyful and energetic experience that will have friends laughing and screaming no matter which whimsical game type they find themselves clashing in.

Bread Machine Games have also officially confirmed that the Slam Land is in development for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can expect it to be available via PlayStation Store on August 7, 2018 for $7.99 / €7.99.

You can learn more about this cute-looking title on the game’s official web site.

[Source: Gematsu]