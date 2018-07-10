Star Trek Online: Victory is Life Launches On Consoles This July

Star Trek Online‘s fourth expansion, Victory is Life, is coming to PS4 and Xbox One starting July 24th. The expansion will give Star Trek: Deep Space Nine fans insight into what happened to their favorite crew members, 25 years after the series has ended. Fans will feel right at home as the game features Deep Space Nine characters that are voiced by the original actors of those roles: including Armin Shimerman as Quark, Nana Visitor as Kira Nerys, René Auberjonois as Odo, Alexander Siddig as Doctor Bashir and more. The update will consist of seven featured episodes, a new Jem’Hadar faction, an added Gamma Quadrant Sector Battlezone, and much more.

For those who have yet to jump into Star Trek Online, and need a reminder, here’s the breakdown:

Star Trek Online is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online game that allows players to explore the Star Trek universe from within. Players can forge their own destiny as Captain of a Federation starship, champion the Empire through the far reaches of the galaxy as a Klingon Warrior, rebuild the Romulan legacy as the commander of a Romulan Republic Warbird or carry out daring missions on behalf of the Dominion as a Jem’Hadar soldier. Captains can also explore iconic locations from the Star Trek universe, make contact with new alien species and battle alongside other players in customizable starships. Star Trek Online is currently available on PC, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One.

