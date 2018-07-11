Epic Announces Fortnite Summer Skirmish Series, Plus $8 Million Prize Pool

Epic Games is making darn sure that this sweltering summer will be red-hot for some time to come yet. That’s because it’s just announced the formation of the Fortnite Summer Skirmish series, a set of tournament-style events that will pit some of the best and most recognizable Fortnite players in the world against each other to get a share of the $8 million prize pot.

So, how can you, a regular Joe (or Joey), join? Unfortunately, it’s not that simple. Epic, for now, are choosing only ‘community creators and Fortnite players who have demonstrated their competitive prowess’ ahead of the regular millions who play the game week-in week-out. But fear not, as Epic has hinted at the possibility of far more tournaments stretching out across the summer.

But you want to know about that money, don’t you? $8,000,000 has been placed into the Fortnite Summer Skirmish prize pool, with the first $250,000 set to be played for this weekend, July 14, in the inaugural duos competition. However, neither the format, nor the competitors have been confirmed as of writing.

Even so, it appears Epic is planning on going big with its eSports offerings, that’s despite nearly everyone being distracted by the strange real-life Fortnite season five goings-on. Fortnite is the biggest thing on the planet right now and it’s (finally) got a prize to match.

[Source: Epic Games]