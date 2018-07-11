Monster Hunter: World to Get 3D Animated Special in 2019

Let’s not forget the fact that Monster Hunter: World is Capcom’s top selling video game franchise. It was noted a few months back that the game’s sales surpassed other Capcom greats, such as Resident Evil. Monster Hunter: World reached a total of 7.9 million shipments and digital downloads.

The Japanese publisher/developer means to make the most out of Monster Hunter’s popularity. And they should. They announced a computer-animated special, today. It is scheduled to premiere in 2019. Capcom is working closely with Western production company Pure Imagination Studios on this intriguing project.

We do not have any specifics about the special at this time. However, we were given a name and a kind of a teaser premise. They are calling it Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild. The special is going to tell the tale of a male warrior who leaves his hometown to hunt down a dangerous Elder Dragon.

Just in case you were wondering, Capcom and Pure Imagination previous projects include the Lego-inspired episode of The Simpsons. As for the special, well, as we said, it is known that the company intends to air it worldwide sometime next year. More importantly, some names were mentioned as well. Writer Joshua Fine (know for Starz’s Ultimate Spider-Man series) was revealed to be working on the project.

Admittedly, Monster Hunter: World took a ridiculous chunk of my time when it hit the market back in January when it launched. You can read our full review of the game here.

[Source: Polygon]