Soul Calibur VI Guest Character Geralt of Rivia ‘Fits Right In’

We’ve previously reported on the announcement that CD Projekt Red’s Geralt of Rivia would star in SOULCALIBUR VI as a guest character. Though his inclusion may be off-putting to some, the game’s producer, Motohiro Okubo, believes the Witcher “fits right in” with the world of SOULCALIBUR. Mr. Okubo sat down with European game outlet Gamereactor during E3 2018 to discuss how The White Wolf become a guest character in the game.

I think in Soul Calibur the fans have come to expect a guest character as kind of a legacy of the franchise, so in Soul Calibur VI we really went to great lengths to create this very immersive world and setting, so when we were looking for a guest character we wanted a character who, when we dropped into the world, would just fit right in, and of all the characters Geralt stood out and we approached CD Projekt and they were very supportive of it. There’s been a very positive response, and it’s been an interesting working relationship with CD Projekt. […] There were a lot of feedback cycles that went into making sure that was in line with the character, and we went to even greater lengths to really nail the character. We brought the mocap actor to our studio in Japan and recorded him for the motion of Geralt, so I think if you’ve played The Witcher and you’re playing this game, you’re really going to see Geralt come alive in Soul Calibur VI.

The SOULCALIBUR franchise has had a guest character in each iteration of the game since the PlayStation 2. 2002’s SOULCALIBUR II featured The Legend of Zelda‘s Link in the GameCube version, Tekken‘s Heihachi Mishima in the PlayStation 2 version, and Image Comic’s Spawn in the Xbox version. 2005’s SOULCALIBUR III didn’t have a guest character, but since it was the first game in the series to implement a character creation system, players were able to create their own guest characters. 2008’s SOULCALIBUR IV featured Star Wars cameos from Darth Vader, Yoda, and the Apprentice (Starkiller), all of which were available on either the PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360 versions. 2012’s SOULCALIBUR V had Ezio Auditore from Assassin’s Creed II (as well as Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed: Revelations) and, though he doesn’t technically make an appearance in the game, Tekken‘s Devil Jin can be created using the character creator. It would seem that Okubo feels Geralt of Rivia, with his unique design and penchant for two swords and magic, belongs in the SOULCALIBUR series.

During E3 2018, we had to chance to check out SOULCALIBUR VI with a hands-on preview. We wrote that “When it comes to fighting games, fans don’t really want drastic changes. They tend to favor light touches and modifications, along with prettier graphics as technology moves right along. Old, trusty combos should still work, and mechanics to new newbies should be counterable by veterans. It looks like a few returning strategies can be countered by those who put in the time to learn the systems in place, and old combos and moves still work just fine.”

SOULCALIBUR VI will launch on October 19, 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

[Source: Gamereactor]