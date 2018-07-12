Bethesda Confirms DOOM Eternal Gameplay Reveal Livestream Date

During E3 2018, publisher Bethesda Softwares and developer id Software announced DOOM Eternal, a sequel to the critically-acclaimed 2016 release of DOOM. The announcement came with a teaser trailer that was only about a minute and a half long and didn’t show much of anything, but it was enough to get fans clamoring about the sequel. That was a month ago. Now, Bethesda and the official DOOM Twitter account have announced that DOOM Eternal will get a gameplay reveal during a livestream.

1 month countdown begins… The #DOOM Eternal worldwide gameplay reveal livestream on August 10, live from #QuakeCon2018. pic.twitter.com/88W320Ngkj — DOOM (@DOOM) July 10, 2018

The livestream will take place on Friday, August 10. The exact time of the livestream has yet to be disclosed, but with QuakeCon 2018 being only a month away, it can’t be too much longer until we see another announcement regarding the start time. It’s also unclear whether this livestream will be a short trailer or a full-on guided demo, as there is no determined length.

gallery

Bethesda has confirmed that DOOM Eternal will make an appearance a QuakeCon 2018, which runs from August 9 to 12, and more information about the project will be revealed there. In case you missed the E3 2018 teaser trailer for DOOM Eternal, you can watch it above.

[Source: VG247]