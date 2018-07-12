Black Clover: Quartet Knights Trailer Shows Off Beautifully Chaotic Battles

If you missed out on downloading the closed beta, hopefully this gameplay for Black Clover: Quartet Knights will tide you over. In this third-person action RPG you team up in a group of four (hence Quartet), and battle it out using magical combat. All playable characters come with their own various attack, defense, and support specializations; we get some insights into them in the above trailer.

The match showcased here is on the “Crystal Quarry” map. What stands out here are the vibrant colors and how much is occurring on screen at a given time. It’s hectic but gorgeous looking. Here’s what you’ll be getting story-wise:

In A World Of Magic, Knights Will Stand Up! Humanity once came close to being decimated by demons. It was just one mage who saved humankind, known thereafter as the Wizard King and regarded as a legend. For generations, the Wizard King has protected the people of this magical world. Based on the hit manga and anime series, prepare for a new legend to enter the fray in Black Clover: Quartet Knights!

If all of this seems up your street, mark your calendars, Black Clover: Quartet Knights comes out on September 14 for PS4 and PC.