Dungeon Hunter V Moving from Mobile to PS4 and Vita

Gameloft and Laplace have joined forced to bring the latest in the Dungeon Hunter series to the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita. Dungeon Hunter V, which launched for mobile platforms in 2015, is now available for pre-registration. Users who pre-register from now until July 18 will receive a special equipment chest, which will contain some sort of powerful weapon.

This would mark the return of the Dungeon Hunter series to a PlayStation platform, for the first time since 2011. A version of the first game in the series, Dungeon Hunter: Alliance, released on the PlayStation 3 and as a PS Vita launch title. It was a solid dungeon crawler in a similar vein to Diablo, but Gameloft’s hack and slash franchise would eventually settle on mobile platforms in a free to play capacity. This will continue, as the game will also be free (with in-game purchases, naturally) when it lands on the PlayStation Store.

The game is being released as Dark Quest 5 in Japan, and there’s no word on whether or not this console port will make its way to the west, despite the English voice over in the official trailer. This also appear’s to be Laplace’s first game, if its YouTube channel is any indication. While pre-registration extends to July 18, the game is actually launching on July 13.

[Source: Gematsu]