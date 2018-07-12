Fall of Light: Darkness Edition Game Brightens Consoles This Summer

Babysitting can be tiring, especially when your child radiates light. And in RuneHeads’ first game, Fall of Light, you’re babysitting your child that radiates light. Though the game has been out for nearly a year on PC, RuneHeads has partnered with indie publisher Digerati Distribution to bring Fall of Light: Darkness Edition to consoles with console-only content and a Limited edition physical version for PS4. The game doesn’t have an exact release date as of yet, but it’s been confirmed as launching sometime later this summer. You can check out the announcement trailer above.

According to the press release, Fall of Light is “a story-driven action RPG set within a world consumed by darkness. You are Nyx, an old warrior who has embarked on a dangerous journey with his daughter, Aether, an ‘indigo child’ who radiates luminescence. Only together will they be strong enough to complete their quest: reach the last place on Earth still touched by sunlight.” Fall of Light: Darkness Edition will feature all the original content as well as an all-new dungeon to explore, complete with new enemies, traps, and weapons. In addition to these features, Fall of Light: Darkness Edition will also include new hidden secrets, and Platinum Trophy and 1000G Achievements (for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One completionists and hunters), and various languages (including French, Italian, German, Spanish, and more). And for PlayStation owners who still care for discs, the limited edition physical version of Fall of Light: Darkness Edition will be available through Play-Asia, thanks to a partnership with Eastasiasoft Limited. Unfortunately, release date, pricing, and other details will be announced closer to the release window.

Fall of Light: Darkness Edition will be available sometime later this summer for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.