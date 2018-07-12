It’s Likely That the Commandos Games Will Make a Return

Maybe you missed (or perhaps weren’t old enough to remember) 1998’s Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines. Maybe the recent first-person shooter, 2006’s Commandos: Strike Force, didn’t recapture the essence of the Commandos franchise for you (or maybe it tried too hard to emulate Call of Duty or Medal of Honor, when those games were good). Never fear, Kalypso Media is here, and the developer-publisher has recently announced that it’s bought all the rights to Commandos, originally developed by Pyro Studios and published by Eidos Interactive. And because of this acquisition, it’s possible we could see another entry in and a remaster of the Commandos series.

“We have been looking for a suitable partner for the continuation of our products and brands for a long time,” said Pyro Studios’ founder Ignacio Pérez. “Kalypso has great expertise and experience with rebooting well-known titles, and we are delighted to have our IP in such good hands.”

“We have great respect for what the Pyro Studios team have accomplished and created throughout the history of the studio,” Simon Hellwig, founder and managing director of Kalypso, added. “We see it as our responsibility to revive and further develop these beloved games for fans around the world. Of course, this will include the development of a completely new game for all platforms, but also an extensive adaptation of the existing titles for contemporary technologies and platforms. We’re incredibly excited about the opportunities, and will begin speaking to potential development studios in the near future.”