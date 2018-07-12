Ninja Theory Wins Big at the Develop Awards 2018
Ninja Theory has yet another cause to celebrate after winning four trophies at the Develop Awards 2018. The studio’s latest triumph comes on the heels of two other successes over the past month. During E3, Microsoft announced it had acquired the Hellblade developer. Not too long thereafter, Ninja Theory boasted of Hellblade’s having sold one million copies across PC, PS4, and Xbox One in less than a year.
On Wednesday, July 11, the Develop Awards celebrated and honored UK and European game developers. The list of winners by category are as follows:
Studio Category
- Major Studio: Creative Assembly
- Indie Studio: Ninja Theory
- New Studio: Runner Duck Games
- Studio of the Year: Ninja Theory
Creative Category
- Animation: Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris – Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Visual Design: Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris – Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Sound Design: EA DICE – Star Wars Battlefront II
- Writing or Narrative Design: Ninja Theory – Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Gameplay Innovation: Supermassive – Hidden Agenda
Business Category
- Recruitment Agency: Amiqus
- Publishing Hero: Team17
Services Category
- QA & Localization: Testronic
- Engine: Epic Games – Unreal Engine
Creative Outsourcer (Audio)
- Soundcuts
Creative Outsourcer (Visual + Development)
- RealtimeUK
Technology Provider
- Amazon – Amazon Web Services
Vanguard Award
- Jade Raymond
Develop Legend
- Shuhei Yoshida
Ninja Theory’s wins, for Indie Studio, Studio of the Year, Writing or Narrative Design, all make the list. However, when celebrating the various achievements on Twitter, the studio notes a win for Music Design, as well.
Last night we won 4 #DevelopAwards @developconf! Thank you so much for all of your support of our studio and #Hellblade href=”https://t.co/fClwrY5HyR”>pic.twitter.com/fClwrY5HyR
— NinjaTheory (@NinjaTheory) July 12, 2018
President of Sony’s Worldwide Studios, Shuhei Yoshida earned an award for Develop Legend. Days before the event, Yoshida took to Twitter, announcing his thanks at being honored.
It is an incredible honor to receive the Develop Legend Award next week in Brighton 😀 https://t.co/W42YKH4tsz
— Shuhei of Tsushima (@yosp) July 3, 2018
Other notable winners include Supermassive earning the Gameplay Innovation award for the PlayLink title, Hidden Agenda, and Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris taking home two awards for Nintendo Switch’s Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.
