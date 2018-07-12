PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Ninja Theory Wins Big at the Develop Awards 2018

July 12, 2018Written by Brianna Reeves

ninja theory awards

Ninja Theory has yet another cause to celebrate after winning four trophies at the Develop Awards 2018. The studio’s latest triumph comes on the heels of two other successes over the past month. During E3, Microsoft announced it had acquired the Hellblade developer. Not too long thereafter, Ninja Theory boasted of Hellblade’s having sold one million copies across PC, PS4, and Xbox One in less than a year.

On Wednesday, July 11, the Develop Awards celebrated and honored UK and European game developers. The list of winners by category are as follows:

Studio Category

  • Major Studio: Creative Assembly
  • Indie Studio: Ninja Theory
  • New Studio: Runner Duck Games
  • Studio of the Year: Ninja Theory

Creative Category

  • Animation: Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris – Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  • Visual Design: Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris – Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  • Sound Design: EA DICE – Star Wars Battlefront II
  • Writing or Narrative Design: Ninja Theory – Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Gameplay Innovation: Supermassive – Hidden Agenda

Business Category

  • Recruitment Agency: Amiqus
  • Publishing Hero: Team17

Services Category

  • QA & Localization: Testronic
  • Engine: Epic Games – Unreal Engine

Creative Outsourcer (Audio)

  • Soundcuts

Creative Outsourcer (Visual + Development)

  • RealtimeUK

Technology Provider

  • Amazon – Amazon Web Services

Vanguard Award

  • Jade Raymond

Develop Legend

  • Shuhei Yoshida

Ninja Theory’s wins, for Indie Studio, Studio of the Year, Writing or Narrative Design, all make the list. However, when celebrating the various achievements on Twitter, the studio notes a win for Music Design, as well.

President of Sony’s Worldwide Studios, Shuhei Yoshida earned an award for Develop Legend. Days before the event, Yoshida took to Twitter, announcing his thanks at being honored.

Other notable winners include Supermassive earning the Gameplay Innovation award for the PlayLink title, Hidden Agenda, and Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris taking home two awards for Nintendo Switch’s Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

[Source: Ninja Theory’s Twitter, NBM Events]

