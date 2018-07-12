Ninja Theory Wins Big at the Develop Awards 2018

Ninja Theory has yet another cause to celebrate after winning four trophies at the Develop Awards 2018. The studio’s latest triumph comes on the heels of two other successes over the past month. During E3, Microsoft announced it had acquired the Hellblade developer. Not too long thereafter, Ninja Theory boasted of Hellblade’s having sold one million copies across PC, PS4, and Xbox One in less than a year.

On Wednesday, July 11, the Develop Awards celebrated and honored UK and European game developers. The list of winners by category are as follows:

Studio Category

Major Studio: Creative Assembly

Indie Studio: Ninja Theory

New Studio: Runner Duck Games

Studio of the Year: Ninja Theory

Creative Category

Animation: Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris – Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Visual Design: Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris – Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Sound Design: EA DICE – Star Wars Battlefront II

Writing or Narrative Design: Ninja Theory – Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Gameplay Innovation: Supermassive – Hidden Agenda

Business Category

Recruitment Agency: Amiqus

Publishing Hero: Team17

Services Category

QA & Localization: Testronic

Engine: Epic Games – Unreal Engine

Creative Outsourcer (Audio)

Soundcuts

Creative Outsourcer (Visual + Development)

RealtimeUK

Technology Provider

Amazon – Amazon Web Services

Vanguard Award

Jade Raymond

Develop Legend

Shuhei Yoshida

Ninja Theory’s wins, for Indie Studio, Studio of the Year, Writing or Narrative Design, all make the list. However, when celebrating the various achievements on Twitter, the studio notes a win for Music Design, as well.

Last night we won 4 #DevelopAwards @developconf! Thank you so much for all of your support of our studio and #Hellblade href=”https://t.co/fClwrY5HyR”>pic.twitter.com/fClwrY5HyR — NinjaTheory (@NinjaTheory) July 12, 2018

President of Sony’s Worldwide Studios, Shuhei Yoshida earned an award for Develop Legend. Days before the event, Yoshida took to Twitter, announcing his thanks at being honored.

It is an incredible honor to receive the Develop Legend Award next week in Brighton 😀 https://t.co/W42YKH4tsz — Shuhei of Tsushima (@yosp) July 3, 2018

Other notable winners include Supermassive earning the Gameplay Innovation award for the PlayLink title, Hidden Agenda, and Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris taking home two awards for Nintendo Switch’s Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

[Source: Ninja Theory’s Twitter, NBM Events]