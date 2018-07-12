Potential Uncharted Movie Reveal Teased by Actor Nathan Fillion

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything about the supposed Uncharted movie. First announced in 2009, it was revealed the movie was in development for a year and a half prior with Thomas Dean Donnelly and Joshua Oppenheimer (Sahara, Conan the Barbarian) working on the script and Avi Arad, Charles Roven, and Alex Gartner handling the production. However, the movie sat in pre-production limbo as director, screenwriter, producer – all the main players required to give the script some tangible ligaments all left and/or were replaced several times over. But a replaced limb doesn’t mean it’ll function properly and limbs that aren’t replaced don’t function at all. In January 2017, the script was written and completed by Joe Carnahan (The A-Team, the Smokin’ Aces franchise), but nothing has come of it since. No actors attached, no producers prepared – nothing. There’s been whispers and murmurs for years regarding the state of the movie, but it’s been largely all quiet on the Uncharted front.

Until actor Nathan Fillion’s recent Instagram post. The Cayde-6 voice actor took to the photo sharing platform to post a picture of Aubrey Drake Graham with a Sir Francis Drake caption that reads “Sic Parvis Magna 7/16/18.” According to COGconnected, this date is rumored to be an Uncharted movie reveal. It wouldn’t necessarily be surprising, as Nathan Fillion has expressed interest in playing Nathan Drake in the past. “I am certainly still interested in playing Nathan Drake,” Fillion said in 2011. “I think every actor I know wants their action-adventure hero, their Indiana Jones. That would be a good one for me, I think.

The Latin phrase “Sic Parvis Magna” roughly translates to something along the lines of “Greatness from small beginnings” and it’s a motto often associated with the 16th-century English explorer Sir Francis Drake. It also happens to be a favorite motto of Uncharted‘s Nathan Drake, who thinks of himself as a descendant of Sir Francis Drake. If this date is to be believed, there may be something Uncharted related revealed on Monday, July 16.

[Source: COGconnected]