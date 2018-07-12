Epic Games Offers More Money for Unreal Asset Developers, Including Backpay

It’s no secret that Epic Games makes a lot of money through its use of the Unreal Engine, which it licenses out as a popular and powerful tool for game development. The company also solicits asset development through the Unreal Engine Marketplace, and splits the earnings with talent there. It’s also no secret that Epic Games is generating an ungodly amount of money through Fortnite. What is surprising, is a new announcement from Epic Games that is seeing an Unreal Engine Marketplace raise, meaning asset creators are not only earning more money, but are also set to receive several years of backpay.

Normally, the general revenue split for online marketplaces lands at 70/30. That’s the way it has been forever, and the way everyone has grown used to and figured it will continue to be forever. But now, Epic Games is changing the split on its Unreal Engine Marketplace to 88/12, which is a pretty hefty change. And the backpay for this is going all the way back to 2014.

Tim Sweeny, who runs Epic Games, chalks it all up to Fortnite, more or less. In a statement, he said, “thanks to both the Marketplace’s growth and the success of Fortnite, Epic now conducts a huge volume of digital commerce. The resulting economies of scale enable us to pass the savings along to the Unreal Engine Marketplace community, while also making a healthy profit for Epic.”

Basically, Epic Games is generating so much money now, it can happily give more back to the community helping the company make all that dough in the first place. Interesting stuff!

[Source: VentureBeat]