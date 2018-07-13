Veteran BioWare Game Designer James Ohlen Leaves Studio

It looks as though another key designer is leaving well-known development studio, BioWare. This time around it’s James Ohlen, lead designer of high-profile games such as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2, Neverwinter Nights, and Dragon Age: Origins, as well as director of Star Wars: The Old Republic. Ohlen officially uncovered that he is leaving BioWare after having spent and an amazing 22 years at the prominent studio.

“After 22 years I have retired from BioWare,” Ohlen revealed via Twitter. “I’ve loved my time with Anthem, Star Wars, Dragon Age and Dungeons and Dragons. But I need to take a break from the industry and work on something a little smaller and more personal. The most fun I’ve ever had at BioWare was as the lead designer on Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 and Neverwinter Nights. I’ve been a D&D fanatic since I was 10 years old and I want to be a part of it again.”

As you can see, Ohlen was also involved on Anthem at BioWare. What’s really encouraging is that Ohlen said that his time with Anthem was like having BioWare’s old crew back together: Casey Hudson (general manager), Preston Watamaniuk (creative director), Derek Watts (art director) and Drew Karpyshyn (senior writer). “You have the old Mass Effect/KOTOR crew working on Anthem right now,” he revealed.

In addition to this news, Ohlen also indicated Arcanum Worlds, a D&D publisher, to share what his plans are for the future. Apparently, the first book he’s will be working on on is D&D sourcebook Odyssey of the Dragonlords. Check out the tweet below:

The first book I’m working on is called Odyssey of the Dragonlords. I’m working on it with another former Creative Director from BioWare – Jesse Sky. Plus a mystery writer that I’ve worked with before https://t.co/uhUqy4Y6rf — James Ohlen (@JamesOhlen) July 12, 2018

That is one impressive bio. Neverwinter Nights, Star Wars: KotoR and Dragon Age: Origins stand as one of the best RPGs ever to emerge onto the gaming scene. Sure hope they don’t screw up Anthem, like they did Andromeda. C’mon guys, you can do it.

[Source: Eurogamer.net]