Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories and Zenrin Collaboration Confirmed

This just in: Publisher Granzella unveiled that their title Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories is going to utilize 3D city model data from Japanese map publisher Zenrin for the graphics representation of the in-game districts. It appears that the data is going to be used for districts where a majority of people gather.

Players are going to visit a few days after the major earthquake, and that’s where the story begins.

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories is going to be available for PlayStation 4 on October 25 in Japan. In addition, there will be a demo that’s slated for release in July.

Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories was initially supposed to hit the market on the PlayStation 3, but was stopped because of the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami. Development resumed sometime after a huge demand from fans. If you have missed it, the developers also released a trailer for the game a while back.

At this point, there still has not been any confirmation or sign of a US release date, or a launch date for territories other than Japan.

How about you guys; are you looking forward to playing Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories at some point?

[Source: Gematsu]