Codemasters Gets More Classic Cars for Their Racer F1 2018

Publisher and developer Codemasters released a new video for F1 2018, uncovering the roster of classic cars that are going to be included in the upcoming racing sim. For starters, there is a new class of six iconic cars from the 70s and the 80s. Also, racing enthusiasts can expect classic cars from last year’s game.

The aforementioned cars are shown in the new video above. According to Codemasters, the cars “James Hunt’s legendary 1976 championship winning McLaren M23D and Nikki Lauda’s Ferrari 312 T2, both of which featured in the hit movie ‘Rush’ (2013). They are joined by two championship-winning Lotus cars: Emerson Fittipaldi’s 1972 Lotus and Mario Andretti’s 1978 Lotus 79. The 1979 Ferrari 312 T4, as driven by Jody Scheckter as he beat teammate Gilles Villeneuve to the title, and the 1982 McLaren MP4/1B driven by John Watson and Lauda make up the class.”

“We are delighted to bring 20 classic cars to F1 2018,” commented Lee Mather, Game Director, F1 2018. “The classics were extremely popular in last year’s game so we naturally wanted to offer our players even more choice this time. The 70s and 80s cars offer a whole new challenge compared to the modern day cars. They look and sound incredible.”

In addition, we were told that the 20 classic cars, F1 2018 will feature “all of the official teams, drivers and circuits from the enthralling 2018 season, including Circuit Paul Ricard and the returning Hockenheimring. The game challenges you to ‘Make Headlines’ in the deepest career mode in the series to date. You will become immersed in the world of F1 more than ever before as you develop your reputation both on and off the track, with time-pressured media interviews that will directly influence your progression in the sport.”

As we found out back in May, F1 2018 is going to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on August 24, 2018.