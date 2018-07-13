Ghost of Tsushima Details Suggest a Dynamic and Living World

The new buzzwords in open-world game design are now “dynamic” and “living.” While there’s nothing wrong with a world that reacts to our actions and we certainly want worlds that can be genuinely influenced by our choices, dynamic and living have become more PR speech than having any substantial meaning anymore. We’ve previously reported on SIE Bend Studio’s Days Gone also being dynamic and living, with the studio’s lead open world designer saying, “The rest of the world is dynamic and living and reacts to Deacon.” Now, it seems that Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima is aiming to make the world move around the player, suggesting that the game may feature a dynamic and living setting.

According to WCCF Tech, Sucker Punch’s Creative/Art Director, Jason Connell, shared a brief statement with GamesTM magazine on the team’s effort to create a living, breathing world. “Having everything move, if it can move make it move, was a very ambitious goal for us from the very beginning. and we’re achieving it! you walk around the game world and you’ll be like ‘Oh my god, everything around me is moving!’ ” Though this comment doesn’t explicitly state that Ghost of Tsushima is going to have a dynamic and living world, it does suggest that Sucker Punch is considering how we’ll interact with the game’s world and the studio seems to be ensuring that the world reacts to our actions. We’ll have to see if Connell’s statement rings true when the game launches.

Ghost of Tsushima doesn’t have a confirmed release date or suggested release window, but it’s currently in development exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: WCCF Tech]