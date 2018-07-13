My Hero One’s Justice New Trailers Shows Gran Torino and Muscular in Action

We’ve previously reported on various character announcements for Bandai Namco’s game adaption of the popular Shonen Jump manga, My Hero Academia. My Hero One’s Justice first revealed Shoto Todoroki, Ochaco Urarake, and Tenya Iida. Then we got a reveal for Fumikage Tokoyami, Kyoka Jiro, and Eijiro Kirishima. We were later informed that Dabi and Himiko from the League of Villains will make an appearance in the game. And finally, the most recent characters to have been announced for the upcoming 3D brawler were Gran Torino and Muscular. Bandai Namco has published two gameplay trailers featuring these two recent characters. Check out the two trailers below. Who do you see yourself playing as?

According to a press release that we’ve previously reported on, “My Hero One’s Justice gives players the opportunity to experience iconic moments from the My Hero Academia series like never before, featuring a Story Mode played from the perspective of both the Heroes and the Villains. In addition to the unique story, the game also offers a robust character customization system, enabling players to put their own quirky twists on each Hero and Villain uniform with costume pieces from across the My Hero Academia universe, such as Eraserhead’s glasses, Katsu ki Bakugo’s gauntlets, and even a leg-hugging Minoru Mineta plush.”

My Hero One’s Justice is scheduled to launch on August 23, 2018, in Japan—the European and North American release date haven’t been confirmed yet—and will be available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

[Source: DualShockers]