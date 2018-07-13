Dress Up Like a Pigeon with Punch Line Cheermancy Edition

The Punch Line collector’s edition is here and it’s glorious. In case you’ve missed the scoop on this visual novel: in this game you play as a young man named Yūta Iridatsu – a normal high school kid whose soul is separated from his body. If his excitement levels peak as a result of looking up girls skirts at their panties – he will trigger a world shattering cataclysmic event. We see this in the trailer as blood erupts from his nose and the world goes into chaos. It’s pretty wild. And so is this collector’s edition.

The Rice Digital Exclusive Special Edition for Punch Line, called The Punch Line: Cheermancy Edition, will feature:

Your choice of Punch Line on either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation Vita

Collector’s box

Stunning, premium 128-page artbook featuring CGs and concept artwork

Chiranosuke’s cat collar and pendant

Japanese Punch Line logo keychain

The official soundtrack

Full-size rubber pigeon head mask!

The fact that this doesn’t come with a pair of panties seems like a missed opportunity but I am all about this pigeon mask. If you are too The Punch Line: Cheermancy Edition is available for preorder in both Europe and North America, priced at $99.99. The game has a release window set for this summer.