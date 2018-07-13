Treyarch Reveals Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Beta Dates and Times

We’ve previously reported on a rumor about how many players Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s battle royale mode, Blackout, would support. A leaked image seemed to suggest 60 players is the max, which is 40 players short of the traditional 100 players found in other battle royale games like Epic’s Fortnite and PUBG Corporation’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Well, we’ll finally find out how many people can participate in Blackout, as Treyarch has announced when the betas will begin.

According to the official announcement, the multiplayer beta starts first on PlayStation 4 on August 3 (with Xbox to follow one week later) and the Blackout beta starts first on PlayStation 4 in September. Unfortunately, Blackout doesn’t have a definitive start date or time, but, as stated by Treyarch, “As we get closer to September, we’ll share more information about what you can expect from the Private Blackout Beta, first on PS4 – for now, we wanted you to know that it was on the way.” (It’s worth noting that PlayStation 4 owners will get access to the beta twice: once by themselves from August 3-6, and another time with Xbox players from August 10-13.) Check below for the start date and times for the multiplayer beta, and head over to the official website to learn more about what’ll be included.

PlayStation 4 (Starts: August 3 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 6 at 10am/PT)

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT)

PC Beta Early Access (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT) *PC exclusively on Battle.Net

PC Open Beta (Starts: August 11 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT)

We had the chance to go hands-on with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s multiplayer (not the battle royale mode, Blackout). We said that “Black Ops 4 isn’t Overwatch, but, I mean, Overwatch” and that the “no campaign is a bold move, but trimming the fat allows Treyarch the opportunity to really hone in on what longtime players and fans love about their game, and the smooth, tactical, and class-based multiplayer is already showing those fruits.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be available on October 12, 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.