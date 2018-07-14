Former NASA Engineer Creating an ‘Insane’ DualShock 4 and Xbox One Controller Mod

A former NASA engineer, Jake Middleton, has launched a Kickstarter campaign for an “insane, over-the-top” DualShock 4 and Xbox One controller mod that he promises will “blow you away.”

Called the MEGA-one, the project aims to add in-depth vibration and intense force-feedback to the controllers. The exoskeleton is made from aircraft-grade aluminium and an industrial-grade vibrator. It also has a mega motor and a jet fighter ignition switch.

A description reads:

Imagine playing your favorite FPS or racing game with the MEGA-one! Each bullet you fire recoils the controller back at you! Each turn you take in your get-away car jerks your hands from left-to-right as you fight to stay in control! (or any of a million other awesome games that you want to experience more!) We think that games are awesome, but we want to really EXPERIENCE them in a way that we can’t do today – we want to FEEL the game – and that’s what the MEGA-one is all about! If you’ve ever wanted to get into controller modding – this is the easiest yet most insane mod ever!

Middleton promises that the mod will work with all games. It’s apparently easily detachable, and allows force adjustment.

If the campaign is successful (and it seems that it will be), the MEGA-one is expected to be ready by early next year.

Check out some images in the gallery below, and head over to Kickstarter for further details.