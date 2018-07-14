Here’s Your First Look at Super Street: The Game’s Customization Options

Lion Castle Entertainment has released a new video for its upcoming arcade street racer, Super Street: The Game, showcasing its customization options.

Super Street boasts extensive customization, giving players the option to personalize their ride with over 700 parts to choose from. You can customize your car’s interior, exterior, and performance.

“In this street racer you don’t just buy your car, you build it,” wrote the developer. “Start from the bottom with nothing but scrap as you build your dream ride part by part, and use it to tear up asphalt in a wealth of different game modes and environments.”

The video above contains in-game footage.

Super Street was initially set for release in August but will now launch on September 4. Announcing the delay, Lion Castle said that despite the development team’s best efforts, the game wasn’t where they wanted it to be, requiring additional development time. “Since the start of the project, we’ve received an overwhelming amount of feedback from our great community,” reads an update on the official website. “We couldn’t resist adding even more customization options by adding new car parts, and some of your ideas were just that good that we already started working on them for our many scheduled free content updates.”

Super Street: The Game will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.