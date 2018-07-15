Kadokawa Games Announces God Wars: Future Past Sequel, God Wars 2

Voice actor Shō Karino and voice actresses Moa Tsukino and Yū Serizawa have taken to Twitter to reveal that Kadokawa Games is developing a sequel to God Wars: Future Past. Called God Wars 2, the game was announced at an event in Tokyo yesterday, with a formal press release set to go out sometime next week.

The only information we have so far is that the sequel will introduce a new character.

God Wars: Future Past is a tactical RPG based on ancient Japanese folkore. The game released in the West for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita last June. An expansion, The Labyrinth of Yomi, is set to release on September 4 (August 31 in Europe) alongside a Nintendo Switch release. The update adds new content including a new storyline and new characters.

In case you aren’t familiar with God Wars, here’s its premise:

A long time ago, there was a beautiful land made up of three nations: Fuji, Izumo, and Hyuga. This land was called Mizuho. The people of Mizuho disliked conflict, honored their ancestral spirits, and lived in harmony with nature. However, over time, they began cultivating crops, forging and using metal, fighting wars, destroying nature, and neglecting to honor their ancestral spirits. In the meantime, various locations in Mizuho suffered from natural disasters like flooding, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions. In order to stop a destructive eruption, the Queen of Mizuho, Tsukuyomi, sacrificed her beloved daughter Sakuya to the mountain, confined her other daughter Kaguya within a bamboo seal in case of future disasters, and then disappeared. 13 years later, Princess Kaguya has grown into a beautiful woman and her childhood friend, Kintaro, saves her during a riot. She rises against her “fate to be a sacrifice,” and in order to follow her own path, they both escape from Fuji and journey across Mizuho to discover the truth behind Tsukuyomi’s decision.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

