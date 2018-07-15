Gran Turismo Sport Crosses Five Million Players

Gran Turismo Sport producer Kazunori Yamauchi has announced on Twitter that the game has surpassed five million players since its release last October.

While the series’ previous iterations have boasted far better numbers, Gran Turismo Sport seems to have done well considering the mixed user reviews that it received. Nevertheless, Polyphony Digital has been continuously updating and polishing the game since its release, and the studio has another big update planned for this month, according to a recent teaser.

Back in May, Yamauchi said that there’s still room for improvement and work to be done for a “much, much better” Gran Turismo. “Working on Gran Turismo over the years, I always thought that without great players, it would never be complete,” he said during the Gran Turismo Sport World Tour. “Seeing the sportsmanship, technique, and the skill of the drivers over the last few days, I really think that we have reached the point where Gran Turismo is finally complete.”

Still haven’t played Gran Turismo Sport? Make sure to check out our review and news coverage for details on post-release updates.