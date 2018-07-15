PS4, PSVR & PS Vita New Releases This Week: July 17 – Sonic 4000

Not a big week in terms of AAA releases but there are some really solid PS4 new releases to be found, including a single PSVR title and a few Vita games. Sonic Mania Plus, Tempest 4000, and Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion release on the PS4, with Ice Cream Surfer and Spacejacked releasing on the Vita.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below.

PlayStation 4

PlayStation VR

PlayStation Vita

Ice Cream Surfer (Digital)

Spacejacked (Digital)

Super Destronaut DX (Digital)

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

Let us know in the comments what PlayStation 4 games you plan to pick up this week, and if you’re excited for any of this week’s digital releases. Also, be sure to check our release date pages for July and August in order to stay on top of the upcoming PS4, PSVR, and PS Vita releases.